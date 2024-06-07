'Ye Pawan Nahi Aandhi Hai': Modi Praises Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan at NDA meet - Watch (ANI)

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary party meeting kicked off at the Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) on Friday afternoon. Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena founder-president and a superstar from Telugu film industry, heaped praises on Narendra Modi for his vision and leadership during the meeting. On the other hand, in his address the third time PM-elect Modi hailed Pawan as 'aandhi' (storm).

The NDA convened its newly elected MPs in the Parliament to assert its leadership in the upcoming central government. Pawan Kalyan, who contested from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh and emerged victorious, was also in attendance. A video clip from the gathering where Narendra Modi admires the actor-turned-politician is circulating widely on the internet. Referring to him, Modi remarked, "Yeh pawan nahi hai. Andhi hai."

Meanwhile, Pawan also heaped praises on Narendra Modi for his vision and leadership during the meeting. In his speech, Pawan, who won the Pithapuram Assembly seat, also reminisced about Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu's endorsement of Modi's leadership back in 2014, wishing for his rule to continue for 15 years.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan expressed, "Modi ji you truly inspire the nation. As long as you are the Prime Minister of this country, our country will never bow down to anyone."

For the unversed, Kalyan's victory in Pithapuram and performance of his party mark his remarkable comeback in Andhra Pradesh politics. Known for his roles in over two dozen Telugu films, his victory in the Pithapuram seat has elevated him to hero status in off the screen. Despite setbacks in 2019, his party Jana Sena, and he, have garnered widespread acclaim following the recent state assembly elections' success.

The NDA parliamentary session commenced at approximately 11:30 am in the old Parliament premises. Following this assembly, the NDA is set to assert its claim to form the government. Among the notable attendees alongside Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu were Nitish Kumar, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Anupriya Patel, all representing different factions of the NDA.