Watch: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Return from London, Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh were seen at Mumbai's international airport early on June 25, returning from a short international trip. The couple strolled away hand-in-hand flashing their million dollar smiles.

Expecting parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (ANI video grab)

Hyderabad: Soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have returned from their London trip. The Bollywood couple flew to London on June 20 and were pictured having a great time there. The expecting parents returned to the city on June 25 and were photographed at Mumbai International Airport.

The expecting parents opted for similar black outfits and walked hand-in-hand to their car waiting at the premises. Mom-to-be Deepika's baby bump was on full display with her opting for a casual yet chic look. The Fighter actress wore a pair of black trousers and a basic black round-neck t-shirt. To remain warm, she donned a fluffy half-jacket. She strolled away with a dimpled smile, proudly displaying her adorable baby bump.

Matching with Deepika, Ranveer wore a white t-shirt with a black overcoat and black pants. he completed his look with a cap and a pair of sunglasses.

The Padmaavat actor thrilled her fans when she recently attended a promotional event for one of her forthcoming films Kalki 2898 AD. The diva showed off her baby bump in a black bodycon dress, leaving everyone raving. Soon after, she headed to London to spend time with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika and Ranveer's fans and family members are excitedly awaiting the birth of their first child, which is due in September 2024. While the couple enjoys their pregnancy, they also manage work and vacation effectively. After completing a few work commitments, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actors packed their bags and flew to London on June 20, 2024, to relax and spend some quality time together.

