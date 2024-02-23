WATCH: Newlyweds Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Are All Smiles as They Return to Mumbai after Wedding

Hyderabad: Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa on February 21, surrounded by their close ones. Their wedding photographs and videos have been widely circulated on the internet. Now, just a few days post their wedding, the newly married couple has made their way back to Mumbai.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the newlyweds Rakul and Jackky were spotted at the Mumbai airport, warmly greeting the shutterbugs with adorable smiles.

Rakul looked radiant in a beautiful yellow anarkali outfit, paired with intricate earrings and flawless makeup. Her loosely styled wavy hair, along with the pink choora, added to her grace. On the other hand, Jackky looked handsome in an ivory kurta-pajama ensemble matched with beige footwear, perfectly complementing Rakul's outfit.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Rakul and Jackky began in Mumbai with a dhol night, symbolising the start of their joyous festivities. Before their wedding, they sought blessings at the well-known Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, offering their wedding invite and earnestly praying for a lifetime of happiness together.

Upon reaching Goa with their families, the festivities continued with lively haldi and mehendi ceremonies, creating a festive ambience. The highlight was a lively sangeet ceremony, featuring spirited dance performances that illuminated the event. The couple exchanged their vows the next day in a scenic beachside wedding, affirming their love in a remarkable celebration of unity and happiness.