Watch: Nayanthara Papped at Mumbai Airport, Looks Elegant in Ethnic Suit

Hyderabad: Nayanthara, also known as Lady Superstar in the South, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The 39-year-old actor, who is recognized not only for her acting skills but also for her exceptional fashion sense, effortlessly carries off various styles. Whether it's a traditional ensemble or a casual attire, she always manages to look impeccable.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Nayanthara can be seen in an ethnic outfit at the airport, exuding elegance and setting fashion standards. Dressed in a black cotton ethnic suit paired with a printed dupatta, she looked stunning even without makeup. Completing her look with beige heels and black sunglasses, she combined sophistication with comfort in her outfit.

A few days ago, the Jawan actor gave a glimpse into her life by sharing a monochromatic picture of herself gearing up for a shoot. Seated on a chair while getting her makeup done and sporting a messy bun, Nayanthara looked as captivating as ever. Accompanied by her team in the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Finding some moments of CALM in the chaos everyday (followed by a white heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's latest project, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, received mixed reviews with critics giving it a 3 out of 5 rating. The film faced backlash upon its Netflix release and was subsequently removed from the platform for hurting religious sentiments. Responding to the criticism, Nayanthara issued a statement emphasizing her deep respect for religious beliefs and offering sincere apologies to those who were offended.