ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Narrowly Escapes Injury After Car Accident on Raat Akeli Hai 2 Set

Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrowly escaped a car accident during the shooting of Raat Akeli Hai Part 2 in Kanpur.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Narrowly Escapes Injury After Car Accident on Set
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Narrowly Escapes Injury After Car Accident on Set (Photo: ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrowly escaped a major accident while shooting for the second installment of the web series Raat Akeli Hai at the Kotwali police station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when the actor's car collided with the wall of the police station, leaving the driver severely injured. However, Nawazuddin escaped injury.

The accident took place around 1:45 am, during the filming of a scene where the car was supposed to make a sharp turn inside the Kotwali premises. Unfortunately, the steering wheel malfunctioned, causing the car to lose control. It crashed into the wall with a loud bang, leaving the driver injured. The production crew and the makers rushed to help Nawazuddin and the driver out of the car, after which the latter was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Narrowly Escapes Injury After Car Accident on Raat Akeli Hai 2 Set (Video source: ETV Bharat)

Following the accident, the shooting was halted for the rest of the night. Despite the actor coming out unscathed, the shoot remained suspended on Wednesday as well.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kanpur, UP
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kanpur, UP (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Since the series began shooting on Sunday, fans have gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. The shooting of Raat Akeli Hai Part 2, a murder mystery thriller, has generated a lot of excitement among the residents of Kanpur. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the popular role of Jatil Yadav, a police officer, in the Netflix show, which first came out in 2020.

Fans and Media Gather For a Glimpse of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Fans and Media Gather For a Glimpse of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Filming for Raat Akeli Hai Part 2 has been ongoing in Kanpur at various locations, including the Methodist School and Kotwali police station. In addition to Nawazuddin, actors Radhika Apte and Akhilesh Mishra are also part of the cast. The shooting will continue for five more days, with scenes to be shot at other local sites, including Siddhnath Ghat in Jajmau and Sisamau.

Raat Akeli Hai Part 2 Shoot in Kanpur
Raat Akeli Hai Part 2 Shoot in Kanpur (Photo: ETV Bharat)

According to the Kotwali police station in-charge, Jagdish Pandey, the incident occurred as the car lost control while entering the station gate.

Read More

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Given Clean Chit by UP Court in Molestation Case Filed by Estranged Wife Aaliya
  2. Vaani Kapoor Collides with Police Jeep During Shoot for Abir Gulaal
  3. Radhika Apte Expecting First Child With British Husband, Flaunts Baby Bump at BFI London Film Festival - See Pics

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrowly escaped a major accident while shooting for the second installment of the web series Raat Akeli Hai at the Kotwali police station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when the actor's car collided with the wall of the police station, leaving the driver severely injured. However, Nawazuddin escaped injury.

The accident took place around 1:45 am, during the filming of a scene where the car was supposed to make a sharp turn inside the Kotwali premises. Unfortunately, the steering wheel malfunctioned, causing the car to lose control. It crashed into the wall with a loud bang, leaving the driver injured. The production crew and the makers rushed to help Nawazuddin and the driver out of the car, after which the latter was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Narrowly Escapes Injury After Car Accident on Raat Akeli Hai 2 Set (Video source: ETV Bharat)

Following the accident, the shooting was halted for the rest of the night. Despite the actor coming out unscathed, the shoot remained suspended on Wednesday as well.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kanpur, UP
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kanpur, UP (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Since the series began shooting on Sunday, fans have gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. The shooting of Raat Akeli Hai Part 2, a murder mystery thriller, has generated a lot of excitement among the residents of Kanpur. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the popular role of Jatil Yadav, a police officer, in the Netflix show, which first came out in 2020.

Fans and Media Gather For a Glimpse of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Fans and Media Gather For a Glimpse of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Filming for Raat Akeli Hai Part 2 has been ongoing in Kanpur at various locations, including the Methodist School and Kotwali police station. In addition to Nawazuddin, actors Radhika Apte and Akhilesh Mishra are also part of the cast. The shooting will continue for five more days, with scenes to be shot at other local sites, including Siddhnath Ghat in Jajmau and Sisamau.

Raat Akeli Hai Part 2 Shoot in Kanpur
Raat Akeli Hai Part 2 Shoot in Kanpur (Photo: ETV Bharat)

According to the Kotwali police station in-charge, Jagdish Pandey, the incident occurred as the car lost control while entering the station gate.

Read More

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Given Clean Chit by UP Court in Molestation Case Filed by Estranged Wife Aaliya
  2. Vaani Kapoor Collides with Police Jeep During Shoot for Abir Gulaal
  3. Radhika Apte Expecting First Child With British Husband, Flaunts Baby Bump at BFI London Film Festival - See Pics

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI CAR ACCIDENTNETFLIX SHOW RAAT AKELI HAI 2NAWAZUDDIN ON SET ACCIDENTENTERTAINMENT NEWSBOLLYWOOD ACTOR NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.