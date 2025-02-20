Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Narrowly Escapes Injury After Car Accident on Raat Akeli Hai 2 Set

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrowly escaped a major accident while shooting for the second installment of the web series Raat Akeli Hai at the Kotwali police station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when the actor's car collided with the wall of the police station, leaving the driver severely injured. However, Nawazuddin escaped injury.

The accident took place around 1:45 am, during the filming of a scene where the car was supposed to make a sharp turn inside the Kotwali premises. Unfortunately, the steering wheel malfunctioned, causing the car to lose control. It crashed into the wall with a loud bang, leaving the driver injured. The production crew and the makers rushed to help Nawazuddin and the driver out of the car, after which the latter was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Narrowly Escapes Injury After Car Accident on Raat Akeli Hai 2 Set (Video source: ETV Bharat)

Following the accident, the shooting was halted for the rest of the night. Despite the actor coming out unscathed, the shoot remained suspended on Wednesday as well.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kanpur, UP (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Since the series began shooting on Sunday, fans have gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. The shooting of Raat Akeli Hai Part 2, a murder mystery thriller, has generated a lot of excitement among the residents of Kanpur. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the popular role of Jatil Yadav, a police officer, in the Netflix show, which first came out in 2020.

Fans and Media Gather For a Glimpse of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Filming for Raat Akeli Hai Part 2 has been ongoing in Kanpur at various locations, including the Methodist School and Kotwali police station. In addition to Nawazuddin, actors Radhika Apte and Akhilesh Mishra are also part of the cast. The shooting will continue for five more days, with scenes to be shot at other local sites, including Siddhnath Ghat in Jajmau and Sisamau.

Raat Akeli Hai Part 2 Shoot in Kanpur (Photo: ETV Bharat)

According to the Kotwali police station in-charge, Jagdish Pandey, the incident occurred as the car lost control while entering the station gate.