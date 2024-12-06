Watch: Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala Mark Their First Outing as Married Couple at Srisailam Temple

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 4, made their first public appearance as a married couple. The couple was spotted visiting the Sri Bhramarambika Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, also known as the Srisailam Temple, in Andhra Pradesh.

Accompanied by Naga Chaitanya's father-actor Nagarjuna, the couple looked overjoyed as they stepped out of the temple. Naga Chaitanya, traditionally dressed in a white shirt and matching lungi, radiated a relaxed, happy aura, while Sobhita Dhulipala stunned in a vibrant yellow saree. Her hair was elegantly styled down, adding to her bridal charm.

The couple's appearance at the temple was a poignant moment, marking the beginning of their new journey together. Fans and paparazzi were quick to capture the newlywed star couple, who smiled and posed for the cameras as they made their way from the temple.

Earlier, Nagarjuna, shared unseen pictures from the wedding, expressing his deep gratitude for the overwhelming love and support his family received during the celebration. On his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Nagarjuna posted two pictures- one showing the newlyweds sharing a tender smile in front of Chay's grandfather ANR's statue, and another capturing them with their close family members. His heartfelt caption read, "My heart is overflowing with gratitude… your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable."

The wedding ceremony itself was held at Annapurna Studios, with only close friends and family in attendance. Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August. This marks Chaitanya's second marriage after his divorce with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.