WATCH: Naezy Opens up on Losing Bigg Boss OTT 3 to Sana Maqbul, Says 'She Needed Trophy More than Me, I Won Hearts'

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 wrapped up, rapper Naezy, who finished as the first runner-up, shared that he has no regrets about his performance. Although he didn't win the trophy, he’s thrilled happy for Sana Maqbul, with whom he developed friendship while being on the show.

Post Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, Naezy said that he is happy swith the immense support he received from the audience during his time on the show. Naezy's graciousness in defeat underlines the genuine friendship he developed with Sana, and their bond proved that true camaraderie can thrive even in the most competitive environments

Naezy Opens up on Losing Bigg Boss OTT 3 to Sana Maqbul (ANI)

Naezy's Heartfelt Reflections

In a post-finale interview with a newswire, Naezy stated, "I have no regrets. My friend (Sana Maqbul) is the winner and I am extremely happy for her. She needed the trophy more than me. I won the hearts of people...for me, that matters the most." He continued, "It's a big thing for me to reach in top two. People gave me so much love. I will be forever indebted."

Sana Maqbul Wins Bigg Boss OTT 3

The grand finale took place on Friday, with Sana Maqbul emerging as the winner. Known for her assertive personality and strategic gameplay, Sana took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. She dedicated her win to Naezy, acknowledging his support throughout her journey.

Sana Dedicates Bigg Boss OTT Win to Naezy

Reflecting on her experience in the Bigg Boss house, Sana said, "In the Bigg Boss house, it's all mixed emotions," describing the ups and downs she faced as alliances shifted and friends turned away. Sana dedicated her victory to Naezy. She expressed deep gratitude for his unwavering belief in her throughout the competition. Reflecting on her journey, Sana acknowledged Naezy's support as pivotal in her winning the show and thanked him for his encouragement.

Special Appearances

The finale also featured appearances by Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, who promoted their upcoming film Stree 2. Additionally, Ayaan Agnihotri and Payal Dev performed their latest song, Party Fever.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 was hosted by veteran actor Anil Kapoor, adding his charisma and flair to the show.