WATCH: Movie Buffs in Hyderabad and Mumbai Laud Nag Ashwin's Vision, Fans Erupt in Celebration As Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Hits Theaters

Kalki 2898 AD Fever Grips Hyderabad And Mumbai (ETV Bhatat/ANI)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic film, Kalki 2898 AD, hit the silver screens on Thursday, June 27. The movie premiered in theatres early today, drawing in a crowd of enthusiastic fans for early morning shows, who celebrated with lively dancing outside the theatres. The mythological sci-fi movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Prabhas fans showcased their devotion by displaying cutouts and posters of the Baahubali actor, including a giant garlanded cutout of the actor outside the theatres.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD takes inspiration from Hindu scriptures and is set in a futuristic world. Moviegoers in Hyderabad and Mumbai, who caught the first-day-first-show, praised the film's storytelling, citing Bujji as a standout character, voiced by Keerthy Suresh, which added a significant comic element to the movie.

The movie buffs also lauded the unique narrative of the film, which seamlessly connects mythological themes to present-day relevance, and makes it relatable to both older and younger audiences. This storytelling allows viewers to draw parallels between ancient stories from the Mahabharata and modern times.

Produced by Priyanka Dutt, C Ashwini Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is made on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore. The film was theatrically released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.