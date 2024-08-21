ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Mom-to-Be Deepika Padukone Dazzles in Chic Black Ensemble during Dinner Outing with Ranveer Singh's Family

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is savouring the final days of her pregnancy with a series of public appearances alongside her husband Ranveer Singh and their families. On August 20, the Bollywood star was photographed enjoying a dinner outing with Ranveer’s family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani.

The Bhavnani family was spotted entering a high-end restaurant, with Deepika looking elegant in a black bodycon dress layered with a black blazer featuring white cuffs. She completed her chic look with white shoes and wore her hair down in soft curls. The actor was seen having a gala time with her in-laws.

Ranveer's family members were all dressed in coordinated black outfits, with Ritika opting for a black shirt paired with animal-printed trousers. While Ranveer was not present at this dinner, the Bhavnani family escorted the expecting mother to her car navigating the paparazzi stationed there. Deepika's recent outings have garnered significant attention on social media, highlighting her radiant appearance as she approaches her due date.

The power couple is set to welcome their first child in September 2024, following their wedding on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, while Ranveer starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They are set to collaborate on the upcoming film Singham Again, while Ranveer will also appear in Don 3 and Aditya Dhar's next project.