Watch Mission Impossible 8 At Home: OTT Release Date, Streaming Platforms, And Other Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Two months after its theatrical run, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth entry in Tom Cruise's long-running spy-action franchise, is finally heading to home screens. Despite a lackluster response at the global box office, the Tom Cruise starrer will be available for rent and purchase on Netflix and other major OTT platforms from August 19th, 2025.

Viewers can access the film digitally via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home. Apart from that, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions will be released on October 14, featuring a wealth of bonus content. According to Paramount Pictures, the home release includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes not shown in theaters, and audio commentary from director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise himself.

The movie, released in theaters on May 23, has earned approximately $591 million globally, including $196 million in the U.S. and $395 million overseas. Despite recording the franchise's best opening weekend at $64 million, The Final Reckoning fell far short of its $750–800 million breakeven mark, primarily due to a bloated $400 million budget and a production timeline hampered by COVID-19 delays and Hollywood strikes.

Meanwhile, its predecessor Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) earned $790 million, while Rogue Nation (2015) earned $711 million globally. On the whole, the franchise remains a powerhouse, with a total box office gross of $4.8 billion from eight films.

Although The Final Reckoning did not perform well at the box office, the OTT release may increase its long-term financial return. Other high-budget films, like The Northman, have recouped losses after theatrical release primarily due to fan demand and international access to this type of digital content post-screening.

With a devoted fan base and Tom Cruise's continued global appeal, it could remain a financial success. The previous films in the Mission: Impossible series are on Paramount+, giving fans an opportunity to catch up on Ethan Hunt's life-and-death missions prior to experiencing the most recent film.