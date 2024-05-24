Watch: Manoj Bajpayee Spills about 100th Film Bhaiyya Ji in an Exclusive Chat with ETV Bharat

Manoj Bajpayee talks about Bhaiyya Ji to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Patna: Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee is set to hit a milestone with his latest film, Bhaiyya Ji, releasing today on May 24. The actor shared snippets about the film in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat while on a promotional spree. The movie is a gripping action-packed tale depicting the love between stepbrothers.

When asked about his character in his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji, he said that the character is the backbone of the story. "It is a story of a stepmother and son. It is a story of love between step-brothers," said the actor. He revealed that the titular character, Bhaiyya Ji, is pivotal, showcasing a story of familial bonds. In a twist, the elder brother must choose between family and himself, setting the stage for intense drama.

On the Bihar backdrop, the actor said that while the story could be from anywhere, it could be of Madhya Pradesh, it could be of Uttar Pradesh, it could be set anywhere in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. But the choice of the director was to place the story in Bihar. The makers chose Bihar, bringing its essence to the forefront. He went on to say that for many years, the land of Bihar has been missing from the mainstream and hoped that people would associate with the background of Bihar and the culture and tradition showcased in the film.

He even quipped that Bhaiyya Ji is an action movie and most of the action scenes have been done by the actor himself. Bajpayee then went on to clarify that his character is not that ferocious and has tender moments when he is with his family. On speculations tying the film to elections, Bajpayee emphasized its timeless narrative. He said the film is not related to Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and is not a time-specific film.

Dismissing any notion of a political career, he said he is committed to his cinematic journey. Talking of nepotism, he highlighted his journey from his theatre days in Delhi to shifting to Mumbai, underscoring the meritocracy he believes in.