Watch: Malaika Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Other Celebs up Fashion Game at Valentino Store Launch

B-town celebs turn heads at launch of a high-end apparel brand (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Valentino, an Italian luxury apparel and accessory company, has launched a flagship store in Mumbai. Attending the launch of the store, B-town celebs brought their fashion foot forward. Actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Malaika Arora, Kanika Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Tanisha Mukerjee, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Sophie Choudry, Arvira With Alyzeh, Tanisha Mukerji, Samiksha, Sarah Jane Dias, Madhoo, Avantika and others dazzled at the launch of Valentino flagship store on Tuesday.

Standing out was Malaika Arora, who opted for a black sequined mini dress. The actor had styled her hair in a sleek ponytail as she made her presence felt. She opted for dewy makeup with bold red lips to go with the look. Moreover, Sobhita stunned in an all-white dress. The gown had cut-outs at the shoulders. The Ponniyin Selvan series star carried the dress with elegance as she posed for the cameras.

Mira Rajput chose an elegant black gown with a bow design in the front. She skipped accessories to draw attention to her dress. Making a rare appearance, Kajol's younger sister Tanisha Mukerji made heads turn with her bold orange cut-out dress. Salman's neice Alizeh Agnihotri kept it simple yet elegant with a black top and flared jeans.

Talking about the brand, it was founded in 1960 in Italy by designer and businessman Valentino Garavani. The brand specialises in tailoring and material use, producing a collection of both couture and ready-to-wear clothing. Valentino is a retail partner of Reliance Brands Limited, an Indian company that has introduced several premium brands from throughout the world. Handbags, menswear, and womenswear from the brand are the main highlights of the shop, which opened in collaboration with Reliance Brands Limited.