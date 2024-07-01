Watch: Maharaj Director Admits 'Crying Profusely' During 'Painful' Release Period

Maharaj Director Admits 'Crying Profusely' During 'Painful' Release Period (ANI)

Hyderabad: Junaid Khan and director Siddharth P Malhotra shared insights into the making of the film Maharaj and the challenges it encountered prior to hitting screens. Produced by YRF Entertainment, Maharaj explores the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, starring Junaid Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, featuring a special appearance by Sharvari Wagh.

Reflecting on the journey, Siddharth P Malhotra expressed, "The period of release was very painful. They say never judge a book by its cover, so our cover was just a poster and the judgment started from there. I cried profusely. But I am happy that now that the film has been released, it is being seen with the full intention for which it was made and it is now evident that there is nothing anti in it, it is pro-religion.”

Junaid Khan, who trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles for three years before returning to India in 2017, remarked, "I have been auditioning since 2017, I liked the story when Siddharth P Malhotra approached me for the film. I loved the script when it was narrated to me and I had faith that Siddharth P Malhotra will make such sensitive film properly."

Maharaj, centered around an 1862 libel case involving Karsandas Mulji and a Vaishnavite spiritual leader, faced legal challenges when sect members petitioned the Gujarat High Court. Despite a brief delay in its premiere, the court eventually cleared its release, affirming it did not malign any religious sentiments.