Watch: Liza Koshy Tumbles on Oscars Red Carpet; Handles Oops Moment like a Pro

Hyderabad: Actor Liza Koshy very well understands how to turn heads at award events, even with 'oops moments'. Koshy walked the carpet at the 96th Academy Awards wearing a red off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown and huge platform heels, but she lost her footing. While posing for photos on the red carpet, she appears to lose her feet and falls on the ground.

Everyone around her raced to assist her get back up, but she continued to pose even while sitting on the carpet. While photographers clicked Liza stumbling on the red carpet, the actress handled the incident with professionalism. Liza swiftly recovered from her unexpected tumble and responded, "That's okay." She posed for the cameras again after tumbling to the ground, saying, "We're good down here, too."

As everyone raced to assist Liza, she stood up and exclaimed, "There was a manhole, y'all saw?" She then said, "I'm alright; I've insured my ankles, so we're good. It is a write-off." Liza, however, is not the first person to pass out while walking the red carpet, nor the first to collapse on Oscar night. Jennifer Lawrence still retains the record for most memorable fall, having tripped up the steps on her way to accept her first Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook.

Jennifer later explained that the reason of her case was fashion, cake, and carelessness. It's unclear what tripped Koshy, although the height of her stunning red heels could have been a factor. The 96th Academy Awards were hosted on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, to honour some of Hollywood's most notable filmmakers.

Koshy certainly knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. She rocked the exposed thong design at last year's Golden Globe Awards, wearing a custom Morphew Atelier Victorian lace and beaded gown that was all beauty up front and party down back. She wore the sheer vintage-style dress with lace decorations and beautiful embroidery. However, when Koshy turned around, viewers could see her matching lace thong and how low her dress slid.