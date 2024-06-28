Thalapathy Vijay Honours Tamil Nadu's Top Students in Grand Ceremony; Encourages Youth to Pursue Their Passion

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay, a Tamil actor-turned-politician noted for his charitable endeavours, had earlier stated that he would celebrate Tamil Nadu's 10th and 12th grade toppers. Standing true to his words, Vijay on Friday met the student scholars in Chennai. The event was held in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur on June 28 with another one scheduled for July 3.

This is the second annual 'Education Award Ceremony' held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The Party president Vijay addressed the students for the first time as a political party leader. Arriving on stage in a plain white shirt and light shade pants, the Leo star said: "Humble greetings to my younger brothers and sisters who have achieved success in the recent tenth and twelfth general examinations, parents who came with pride, Anand and Thaveka who organised the function and the dear ones who live in my heart."

In the candid address, the actor emphasised reading newspapers and advised students to take on the course they have an interest in. He also encouraged students to become politically active for the betterment of society. He concluded his speech by requesting students to refrain from drug abuse. The event holds more than 3500 parents and students including 750 awardees. Tamil Nadu Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay congratulated each student by offering a shawl, a certificate and an incentive of Rs.5000. A vegetarian dinner was prepared for all those attending the event.

To overlook security issues, in-charges have been appointed by the District Secretary for each Assembly Constituency and students have been brought by vehicles arranged by Vijay's party. To bring the students from 21 districts to participate in the ceremony, an officer has already been appointed and given the responsibility of bringing them back to the town at the full expense of the Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam.

Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) announced on June 10 that the first event will take place at Thiruvanmiyur on June 28 where students who scored best marks in Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Theni, Thuthukudi, Thirunelveli, Thiruppur and Virudhunagar will be honoured. The second event, which will cover the remaining districts, is scheduled for July 3.

On the professional front, Vijay was most recently seen in the film Leo, which also starred Trisha. It is presently available on Netflix. He will next appear in The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay would play dual roles in the film, both as the protagonist and antagonist. Apart from him, Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj are slated to play key roles. The high-octane actioner will hit theatres on September 5, 2024.