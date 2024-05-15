ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Keerthy Suresh and Raashii Khanna Ace Airport Fashion in Latest Spotting

Published : May 15, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Keerthy Suresh and Raashii Khanna were recently papped at the Mumbai airport. The two brought their A game in fashion at the recent spotting.

Hyderabad: Actors Keerthy Suresh and Raashii Khanna were spotted at the Mumbai airport, flying off from the city. Keerthy Suresh, who will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John, nailed the airport fashion game in a brown dress. On the other hand, Aranmanai 4 actor Raashii Khanna served major fashion goals on being spotted at the airport.

Raashii, who made her Bollywood debut with John Abraham's Madras Cafe, was recently caught on camera as she arrived at the airport. She was seen wearing a green-coloured top over a white tank top, paired with white trousers. The actor smiled at the paps as she made her way inside the airport.

Similarly, paps spotted actor Keerthy at the airport. The actress was spotted joyfully posing for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, looking stunning in a brown dress, which she paired with a cream-coloured overcoat. In a sweet gesture towards her fans, the actor even obliged admirers with selfies.

Keerthy, primarily a Tamil actor, will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John in the coming days. The A Kaleeswaran directorial also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Talking about Raashii, the Yodha actor is currently basking in the success of her most recent release -the well-known Tamil comedy-horror film series Aranmanai 4. The film, which starred Tamannaah and her among others in important roles, was co-authored by Venkatt Ragavan and S.B. Ramadass and was written and directed by Sundar C. On May 3, the film debuted to a fair amount of anticipation and has since been Kollywood's first big hit of the year.

