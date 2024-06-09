Watch: Katrina Kaif Returns from London amid Pregnancy Rumours, Sid-Kiara Spotted at Airport

Katrina Kaif Returns to Mumbai amid Pregnancy Rumours, Sid-Kiara Spotted at Airport (ANI)

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif has returned to India amidst pregnancy rumors that have been circulating ever since a video of her strolling with Vicky Kaushal on London's Baker Street went viral. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of June 9, where Bollywood's beloved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also seen arriving.

Following the viral video, many speculated that Katrina was concealing a baby bump. However, her return to Mumbai seems to have put those speculations to rest as there was no visible sign of a baby bump.

Katrina was dressed in an all-black ensemble at the airport, comprising a loose shirt knotted at the front, matching trousers, a long coat, and shoes. She graciously smiled and waved at the paparazzi before departing in her car. Numerous netizens weighed in on the pregnancy rumors.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, the prospect of film however, is in balance as of now.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara turned heads at the Mumbai airport as they returned from a vacation. The couple sported comfortable airport attire, with Sidharth wearing black trousers paired with a white t-shirt and a gray jacket, while Kiara opted for a beige sweatshirt paired with matching flared pants. Both were masked up as they arrived at the airport.

On the professional front, Sidharth and Kiara are in discussions to reunite for a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, while Kiara is set to appear in War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film War, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in her lineup.