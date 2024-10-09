Watch: Kartik Aaryan Gets Mobbed by Fans as He Flies Economy for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer Launch in Jaipur

Hyderabad: Ahead of the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, actor Kartik Aaryan was seen travelling to Jaipur in economy class on Wednesday. The actor greeted his fans and obliged to selfies as he was mobbed on the flight. He was accompanied by the film's producer, Bhushan Kumar.

The highly anticipated trailer for the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa will be dropped on 9 October 2024 at an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Anees Bazmee has expressed that this latest offering, blending psychological horror and comedy, is particularly close to his heart.

Kartik Aaryan takes economy class to fly to Jaipur for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch (Video source: ANI)

"We have pushed the boundaries of the horror-comedy genre to bring something fresh and entertaining," Bazmee told a news agency, emphasising his commitment to delivering a unique cinematic experience. Bazmee also praised his talented cast and crew, noting that working with them has been a rewarding experience. He expressed confidence that audiences would enjoy the journey crafted for them.

Despite suffering a leg injury just days before filming began, Bazmee remained determined to stick to the scheduled shoot, saying, "If I had delayed shooting, we would have missed the date." Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, is set for a Diwali 2024 release. This film marks Vidya Balan's return as the iconic character Manjulika, a role she first portrayed in the original 2007 hit.

In the lead-up to the trailer launch, the filmmakers have successfully generated excitement with intriguing promotional materials, including a poster depicting a haunted palace and blood-stained doors. The teaser promises a thrilling confrontation between Aaryan and Balan, setting the stage for a captivating continuation of the beloved series.