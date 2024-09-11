ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya and Chunky Panday Arrive At Malaika Arora's Home After Her Father's Suicide

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 15 hours ago

The film industry mourns the passing of Anil Mehta, stepfather of Malaika and Amrita Arora. Celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday, have visited the family's Bandra home to offer their condolences and support.

Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya and Chunky Panday Arrive At Malaika Arora's Home After Her Father's Suicide
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya and Chunky Panday At Malaika Arora's Home (Photo: ANI, IANS)

Hyderabad: The film industry was struck by grief with the tragic demise of Anil Mehta, stepfather of Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. His death has left their family, friends, and colleagues in deep sorrow. Several celebrities have been visiting the Arora residence in Bandra, Mumbai, to pay their respects and support the grieving family.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya and Chunky Panday At Malaika Arora's Home (Video: ETV Bharat)

Among the visitors were Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, both close friends of the Arora sisters. Kareena, Malaika, and Amrita share a long-standing friendship that has been widely recognised, with the trio often spotted together at celebrations and gatherings. Kareena's presence at the family's residence showed the support system that has rallied around Malaika and Amrita during this painful time.

Another close friend of the family, actor Ananya Panday, arrived at the residence with her father, Chunky Panday. Ananya was seen avoiding the paparazzi as she quickly entered the building, clearly trying to avoid drawing attention. Chunky Panday, too, quietly made his way inside, carefully sidestepping the waiting shutterbugs.

The circumstances surrounding Anil's death have been deeply distressing. It has been reported that he jumped from the terrace of his residence, though no suicide note has been found. A forensic team has arrived at the scene, and his mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

Malaika Arora was seen arriving at the residence wearing a mask and swiftly entering the house. Her sister Amrita Arora, was seen trying to shield herself from the media as she entered the building. Amrita was accompanied by Malaika's son Arhaan Khan, and Amrita's husband. Among the other attendees who arrived to show their support were Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Salim Khan, among others.

The tragic circumstances of Anil's death have sent shockwaves through the industry, with family, friends, and colleagues rallying around the Arora sisters during this difficult time.

READ MORE

  1. Did Mumbai Police Find Suicide Note in Malaika Arora Father Case? Here's What Top Cop Says - Watch
  2. Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Arjun Kapoor Rushes To Visit Family In Time Of Grief - Watch
  3. Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Actor On Way To Mumbai From Pune After Tragedy Strikes Family

Hyderabad: The film industry was struck by grief with the tragic demise of Anil Mehta, stepfather of Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. His death has left their family, friends, and colleagues in deep sorrow. Several celebrities have been visiting the Arora residence in Bandra, Mumbai, to pay their respects and support the grieving family.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya and Chunky Panday At Malaika Arora's Home (Video: ETV Bharat)

Among the visitors were Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, both close friends of the Arora sisters. Kareena, Malaika, and Amrita share a long-standing friendship that has been widely recognised, with the trio often spotted together at celebrations and gatherings. Kareena's presence at the family's residence showed the support system that has rallied around Malaika and Amrita during this painful time.

Another close friend of the family, actor Ananya Panday, arrived at the residence with her father, Chunky Panday. Ananya was seen avoiding the paparazzi as she quickly entered the building, clearly trying to avoid drawing attention. Chunky Panday, too, quietly made his way inside, carefully sidestepping the waiting shutterbugs.

The circumstances surrounding Anil's death have been deeply distressing. It has been reported that he jumped from the terrace of his residence, though no suicide note has been found. A forensic team has arrived at the scene, and his mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

Malaika Arora was seen arriving at the residence wearing a mask and swiftly entering the house. Her sister Amrita Arora, was seen trying to shield herself from the media as she entered the building. Amrita was accompanied by Malaika's son Arhaan Khan, and Amrita's husband. Among the other attendees who arrived to show their support were Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Salim Khan, among others.

The tragic circumstances of Anil's death have sent shockwaves through the industry, with family, friends, and colleagues rallying around the Arora sisters during this difficult time.

READ MORE

  1. Did Mumbai Police Find Suicide Note in Malaika Arora Father Case? Here's What Top Cop Says - Watch
  2. Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Arjun Kapoor Rushes To Visit Family In Time Of Grief - Watch
  3. Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Actor On Way To Mumbai From Pune After Tragedy Strikes Family

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAREENA SAIF AT MALAIKA HOUSEANANYA CHUNKY AT MALAIKA HOUSEMALAIKA ARORA FATHER DEATH NEWSMALAIKA ARORA FATHER SUICIDEACTORS AT MALAIKA ARORA HOUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.