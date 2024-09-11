Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya and Chunky Panday Arrive At Malaika Arora's Home After Her Father's Suicide

Hyderabad: The film industry was struck by grief with the tragic demise of Anil Mehta, stepfather of Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. His death has left their family, friends, and colleagues in deep sorrow. Several celebrities have been visiting the Arora residence in Bandra, Mumbai, to pay their respects and support the grieving family.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya and Chunky Panday At Malaika Arora's Home (Video: ETV Bharat)

Among the visitors were Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, both close friends of the Arora sisters. Kareena, Malaika, and Amrita share a long-standing friendship that has been widely recognised, with the trio often spotted together at celebrations and gatherings. Kareena's presence at the family's residence showed the support system that has rallied around Malaika and Amrita during this painful time.

Another close friend of the family, actor Ananya Panday, arrived at the residence with her father, Chunky Panday. Ananya was seen avoiding the paparazzi as she quickly entered the building, clearly trying to avoid drawing attention. Chunky Panday, too, quietly made his way inside, carefully sidestepping the waiting shutterbugs.

The circumstances surrounding Anil's death have been deeply distressing. It has been reported that he jumped from the terrace of his residence, though no suicide note has been found. A forensic team has arrived at the scene, and his mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

Malaika Arora was seen arriving at the residence wearing a mask and swiftly entering the house. Her sister Amrita Arora, was seen trying to shield herself from the media as she entered the building. Amrita was accompanied by Malaika's son Arhaan Khan, and Amrita's husband. Among the other attendees who arrived to show their support were Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Salim Khan, among others.

The tragic circumstances of Anil's death have sent shockwaves through the industry, with family, friends, and colleagues rallying around the Arora sisters during this difficult time.