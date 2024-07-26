ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Karan Johar's Surprised Reaction To Being Called 'Uncle' By Content Creator

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar had a humorous encounter with content creator Zane on the streets of London, where Zane playfully referred to him as "Uncle". This has sparked amusement among fans on social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar encountered a humorous experience while walking through the streets of London. During this outing, a content creator named Zane saw Johar and opted to engage him in a lighthearted interaction. This exchange was later shared on social media, leading to a wave of amusement among fans and followers.

The video shows Zane pondering how to address Johar. He considers various options including KJO, Karan, Karan Johar, Mr Karan, and Mr Johar. To the amusement of viewers, Zane ultimately decided to refer to him as "Uncle". The video captures Johar's genuine reaction to being addressed in such a familial way, revealing both his surprise and a hint of irritation at the unexpected choice of word.

Zane shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "thanks for the collab uncle #karanjohar #skit #comedy #indian #london," suggesting that their interaction was part of a pre-planned comedic sketch. Despite the initial shock of being called "Uncle," it appears that Johar appreciated the encounter, as he later reposted the video on his Instagram Story, expressing, "Was happy meeting you Zane!"

Karan Johar's IG Story (Instagram)

Speaking of Karan Johar's professional front, his latest project as a director was the 2023 hit movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film received both critical acclaim and commercial success, marking Johar's return to the director's chair after a seven-year break. Additionally, as a producer, Johar has been active in delivering high-quality productions this year, which include Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Yodha, and the recently released Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri.

