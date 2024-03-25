WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Holi in Mandi Post Joining BJP, Thanks PM Modi and JP Nadda

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, hailing from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, marked the festive occasion of Holi by joining in the celebrations with the local unit of the BJP. She took the opportunity to convey her gratitude to prominent BJP figures such as JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for giving her the opportunity to represent the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a conversation with a news agency, Kangana wished everyone a joyous Holi, emphasising her connection to her birthplace and expressing her willingness to serve the people if they choose her. She acknowledged the overwhelming support from PM Modi, BJP chief, Home Minister, and Anurag Thakur, underlining the significance of PM Modi's guidance in granting them such a responsibility.

When discussing the challenges ahead, Kangana highlighted her previous encounters with obstacles and ensured her commitment to the people of Himachal and Mandi if elected. Embracing the collaborative essence of BJP and RSS culture, Kangana pledged to work hand in hand with them towards a successful campaign focused on reaching out to every corner of Mandi and its smaller villages.

Declaring herself a dedicated party worker, Kangana emphasised her alignment with the party's principles and vowed to follow its directives unquestionably. "I am the simple 'karyakarta' of the party who will follow party order," she stated. With a humble attitude, she acknowledged that the party's win signifies her victory and stressed the importance of supporting PM Modi's initiatives for a successful electoral outcome.

On a concluding note, Kangana expressed her happiness in joining the party during the auspicious occasion of Holi and declared her intention to align with PM Modi's vision and work as a unified force towards achieving their shared goals.