WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Holi in Mandi Post Joining BJP, Thanks PM Modi and JP Nadda

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Holi in Mandi Post Joining BJP, Thanks PM Modi and JP Nadda

Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district for the Lok Sabha elections, celebrates Holi with the local BJP unit in the district. She expresses her gratitude to party leaders JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing her to represent the party.

WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Holi in Mandi Post Joining BJP, Thanks PM Modi and JP Nadda

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, hailing from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, marked the festive occasion of Holi by joining in the celebrations with the local unit of the BJP. She took the opportunity to convey her gratitude to prominent BJP figures such as JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for giving her the opportunity to represent the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a conversation with a news agency, Kangana wished everyone a joyous Holi, emphasising her connection to her birthplace and expressing her willingness to serve the people if they choose her. She acknowledged the overwhelming support from PM Modi, BJP chief, Home Minister, and Anurag Thakur, underlining the significance of PM Modi's guidance in granting them such a responsibility.

When discussing the challenges ahead, Kangana highlighted her previous encounters with obstacles and ensured her commitment to the people of Himachal and Mandi if elected. Embracing the collaborative essence of BJP and RSS culture, Kangana pledged to work hand in hand with them towards a successful campaign focused on reaching out to every corner of Mandi and its smaller villages.

Declaring herself a dedicated party worker, Kangana emphasised her alignment with the party's principles and vowed to follow its directives unquestionably. "I am the simple 'karyakarta' of the party who will follow party order," she stated. With a humble attitude, she acknowledged that the party's win signifies her victory and stressed the importance of supporting PM Modi's initiatives for a successful electoral outcome.

On a concluding note, Kangana expressed her happiness in joining the party during the auspicious occasion of Holi and declared her intention to align with PM Modi's vision and work as a unified force towards achieving their shared goals.

READ MORE

  1. Feel Honoured and Elated: Kangana Ranaut Expresses Gratitude as She Officially Joins BJP
  2. 'My Beloved...': Elated Kangana Ranaut on Being Fielded by BJP for LS Polls
  3. On 37th Birthday, Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings of Baglamukhi, Visits Shaktipeeth Jwala Ji Temple

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.