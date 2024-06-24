Watch: Kamal Haasan Recounts Dance Assistant Days with Prabhas' Uncle Krishnam Raju, Says 'He Used to Threaten Me'

Kamal Haasan Recounts Dance Assistant Days with Krishnam Raju (PR Handout)

Hyderabad: In the lead-up to the release of Kalki 2898 AD, the cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas opened up about their experiences working on Nag Ashwin's ambitious project. During one of their conversations, Kamal Haasan surprised everyone by reminiscing about his work with Prabhas's late uncle, the renowned actor Krishnam Raju.

Addressing Prabhas, Kamal inquired, "You yourself are second generation! You had somebody in the family?" Producer Swapna, seated next to Prabhas, promptly replied, "Krishnam Raju, his uncle." Kamal then shared, "I worked with him as an assistant," sparking nostalgia among the gathering.

Recalling an amusing anecdote, Kamal shared, "I was his dance assistant. He wasn’t much of a dancer. He used to tell me, 'Don’t give me this movement,' and would pull me aside during breakfast," evoking laughter all around.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the team discussed the challenges of casting Kamal Haasan in the film. Swapna Dutt noted, "I have to say that one of the most difficult casting ever was of Kamal sir." Prabhas added, "Kamal sir, yeah, he was so worried." Swapna continued, "You know we were shooting, but then like, ‘Yaskin, when is Yaskin coming? The whole film is Yaskin but where is Yaskin?’ And how would you cast this person who is equal and true or like mightier than these two superheroes? Who is it? And then we could only think of Kamal sir. It took us one year to figure this." Prabhas also recalled telling Nag Ashwin, "I was like why will he do it? Don’t torture him. Just leave."

Kalki 2898 AD, which has been in the making for five years with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, is set to hit theatres on June 27 across multiple languages worldwide.