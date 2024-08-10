WATCH: Jr NTR's Son Bhargava Ram Steals Spotlight at NTRNEEL Puja, Reminds Fans of Superstar's Ramayanam Days

Hyderabad: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's film, tentatively titled NTRNEEL, began filming on Friday, August 9, here. The much-anticipated project started with a puja ceremony in the city. While the commencement of the film excited Jr NTR’s fans, it was his younger son, Nandamuri Bhargava Ram, who drew significant attention.

For the puja ceremony, Jr NTR arrived with his family, including his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, their elder son Nandamuri Abhay Ram, and younger son Bhargava Ram. The event was also attended by notable figures such as Koratala Siva, director of Devara, and SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya.

Bhargava Ram Steals Spotlight at NTRNEEL Puja, Reviving Memories of Jr NTR’s Debut (ETV Bharat)

Shortly after photos and videos from the NTRNEEL puja ceremony emerged on social media, fans were overjoyed to catch a glimpse of Bhargava Ram and couldn't help but notice his uncanny resemblance to Jr NTR, who played the lead child role in Ramayanam. Bhargava Ram effortlessly stole the limelight with his captivating smile and endearing innocence, inviting comparisons to Jr NTR's iconic childhood performances.

Another touching moment of the ceremony was the warm hug exchanged between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel before they embarked on their first collaboration. This gesture will surely be remembered by fans. From the moment the family arrived, Bhargava’s sweet smile and innocent demeanor stood out. During the puja, he even took part in the rituals alongside his uncle Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi have two sons: Abhay Ram, born on July 22, 2014, and Bhargava, born on June 14, 2018. Jr NTR, who prefers to keep his personal life private, rarely appears publicly with his family. Thus, their appearance at the NTRNEEL puja generated significant excitement among fans and the media.

The project, which has been in development for over two years, is now scheduled to release on January 9, 2026. While the rest of the cast is yet to be announced, fans are eagerly speculating about potential additions.

On the professional front, Prashanth Neel's recent project was Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire with Prabhas, while Jr NTR is awaiting the release of Devara: Part 1 on September 27, 2024.