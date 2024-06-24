ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Jr NTR Returns to Hyderabad after Shooting Devara Song in Thailand, Spotted with Wife and Kids

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Jr NTR returns to Hyderabad after completing Thailand shoot for Devara with Janhvi Kapoor, accompanied by wife Pranathi. He sports casual attire and drives himself from the airport. Upcoming projects include War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Devara: Part 1, set for release on September 27, 2024.

Jr NTR spotted at airport (Social Media)

Hyderabad: Currently juggling between two exciting projects, War 2 and Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR was clicked at Hyderabad airport upon his return from Thailand, where he completed shooting for Devara alongside Janhvi Kapoor. His wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their kids were by his side during the arrival.

Jr NTR, dressed in a casual white t-shirt paired with black denim, exuded his usual charm with black shoes and sunglasses to complement the look. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Pranathi looked elegant in a chic brown knee-length dress. The family, amidst tight security, made their way out of the airport, with Jr NTR himself driving the car.

In another highlight, Jr NTR recently made waves after a viral picture with choreographer Bosco Martis surfaced on social media. The celebrated Bollywood choreographer took to Instagram, sharing a snap with the Devara star, captioning it, "At last, we get to vibe with the exceptionally talented Jr. NTR." The photo hints at an upcoming dance number in Devara, choreographed by Bosco.

Up next for Jr NTR is War 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit War. The film continues the storyline while incorporating elements from other YRF Spy Universe like Pathaan and Tiger 3. War 2 also marks Jr NTR’s foray into direct Hindi cinema and the spy cinematic universe.

Apart from War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR is preparing for his upcoming film with KGF and Salaar fame director Prashanth Neel. The film is yet to go on floors. Menawhile, Devara: Part 1, originally slated for October 10, 2024, has been preponed to September 27, 2024. The actioner will now lock horns with Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG at the box office.

