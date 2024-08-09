WATCH: Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel Kick Off New Project NTR31 With Pooja Ceremony, Release Date Out

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel Kick Off New Project NTR31 With Pooja Ceremony, Release Date Out

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Updated : Aug 9, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

Jr NTR attended a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad for his next project, tentatively titled NTR31, directed by Prashanth Neel. The makers have also revealed the official release date of the film today, August 9.

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Jr NTR is all set to enthral the audience with his upcoming action-drama film Devara Part 1, which is set to hit theatres in September. Ahead of the release of Devara Part 1, Jr NTR attended a pooja ceremony for his next project, tentatively titled NTR31, with the working title speculated to be Dragon. The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel, has garnered much interest, and the makers have taken to social media to share some details regarding this exciting new venture.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, production house Mythri Movie Makers announced the release date of the movie and wrote, "This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! #NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026."

Meanwhile, images and videos from the pooja ceremony, which took place in Hyderabad, have gone viral across various social media platforms. One of the clips showcases a gathering where Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel are seen alongside the entire cast and crew of the film. The arrangements for this ceremonial event appear to have been meticulously prepared.

This project marks the first collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR. Previously, Jr NTR had been occupied filming Devara Part 1, while Neel was engaged with another South Indian superstar, Prabhas, for the movie Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam. With both renowned talents now free, they are set to embark on the exciting journey of NTR31.

Speaking of Jr NTR's Devara Part 1, it is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 27. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing Jr NTR in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, which is slated for release in 2025.

