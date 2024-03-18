Watch: Jr NTR Papped at Hyderabad Airport as He Jets off for Devara Shoot

WATCH: Jr NTR Papped at Hyderabad Airport in Casual Ensemble; Leaves for Devara Shoot?

Actor Jr NTR is seen at the Hyderabad airport on Monday, in his simple yet dapper look. Reports suggest that the actor is heading for the shoot of his forthcoming film Devara.

Hyderabad: Jr NTR stands as a prominent figure not only in the South Indian film industries but across the entire nation. He is currently engaged in the shooting of his forthcoming movie Devara, scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 10. On Monday, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport departing from the city.

A video circulating on Instagram captured Jr NTR's departure from the Hyderabad airport. True to his style, he sported a casual ensemble, donning a plain maroon t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. To complete his look, he added sunglasses and carried a black backpack.

The anticipation for Devara, under the direction of Koratala Siva, is escalating as it promises to be a captivating entertainer. This project marks the second collaboration between Jr NTR and Koratala Siva following their successful venture in the 2016 film Janatha Garage, also featuring Mohanlal. Devara boasts a stellar cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, and other talented actors.

Set against the backdrop of India's coastal areas, Devara is slated for a two-part release. Initially scheduled for release on April 5 this year, it was postponed due to extensive VFX work. However, the team is determined to meet the revised release date of October 10th without further delays. Co-produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Devara's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, and editing by A Sreekar Prasad.

In addition to Devara, Jr NTR is poised to debut in Bollywood as the antagonist in Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film War 2, a significant addition to the YRF Spy Universe, recognized for its spy thriller narratives.

