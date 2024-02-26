Watch: Jr NTR back in Hyderabad after Devara shoot wrap?

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is without a doubt one of the most well-known personalities in the Telugu cinema industry and around the country right now. The actor is currently busy working on his next film, Devara, which will be released on October 10, this year. In the latest update, the RRR actor was seen at Hyderabad International Airport early Monday morning.

The actor had a stern expression on his face as he was photographed at the Hyderabad airport most likely returning from Devara shoot. The preparations for the film, directed by Koratala Siva, are currently underway. The actor wore a casual black sweatshirt and blue denim jeans. He was also seen wearing black trainers and tinted shades, which reflect his style.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

It is believed that the actor was returning to Hyderabad following the Devara filming. As previously stated, Jr. NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva's upcoming action thriller Devara. The film is the duo's second collaboration after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. Devara stars Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and many others in key parts.

Yuvasudha Arts is producing the film in partnership with NTR Arts, and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. R Rathnavelu will be behind the lens, with renowned editor A Sreekar Prasad handling the editing. Other than Devara, Jr. NTR is expected to appear in Hrithik Roshan's War 2, which will also mark his Hindi debut. The film, which is claimed to be part of the YRF Spy Universe, will include Jr. NTR as its antagonist.