Watch | Jimmy Jean-Louis Details How Prithviraj Starrer The Goat Life Mirrors His Life Experiences

Jimmy Jean-Louis Discusses How Prithviraj Starrer Aadujeevitham Is Similar to His Life Experiences

Hyderabad: The release of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, on March 28 has made a significant impact at the box office with its ongoing success. The film also features acclaimed Haitian actor-producer Jimmy Jean-Louis in a pivotal role that resonates closely with his own remarkable journey of hope and persistence. During an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Jimmy reflects on the parallelism between the movie's narrative and his personal life experiences.

Discussing his collaboration with director Blessy throughout the extensive filming period, Jimmy speaks highly of the director's unwavering commitment and determination to achieve artistic excellence. Commenting on Blessy's unparalleled dedication, Jimmy said, "I have worked with amazing filmmakers, but never someone like Blessy. He has a level of dedication that sometimes you cannot comprehend. He has got so much faith in what he wants. He does not compromise at all. He's going to get what he wants. If he has to be patient, he will be patient, but he is going to get exactly what he wants."

When asked about his perception of Indian cinema prior to his involvement in the project, Jimmy stated, "Before I came on board for the movie, the knowledge I had about Indian cinema was very small, to be honest with you. I thought every single Indian movie was under Bollywood. It's only when I came here I realised that it's not true at all."

Jimmy Jean-Louis' life trajectory, from modest beginnings in Haiti to pursuing his aspirations on a global scale, serves as a source of inspiration. Having weathered challenges such as homelessness, shifting to different countries for diverse opportunities, and eventually flourishing in Hollywood, Jimmy's resilience and altruistic endeavours reflect his unwavering spirit.

"I remember I didn't have an easy upbringing myself. I grew up in a place where there was no running water, no electricity. I was back in Haiti, and then I moved to Paris where I did some education, then I also became homeless for some time so I had to overcome that. Then I had to move to Spain, then Italy, South Africa, England in search of a better life. In another way, my life was like Najeeb's. He goes somewhere else in search of a better life. And when you do that you face a lot of difficulties," he said.

Reflecting on the notion of being a saviour in one's own life, Jimmy said, "As I saved someone in my own life, I don't know because sometimes you do things that you don't know. Maybe Hakeem does not even look to himself as a saviour. He just did what he thought was right. And some people might look at it as a life saviour. but for you, it's just a normal thing. Similarly, maybe I might have done things that I don't know that were life saviours, but as long as my actions came from a good place, a place of humanity, where I could help my brothers and sisters, then I'll do it."

The movie showcases the unyielding human willpower confronted with severe challenges, featuring Najeeb (portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran) as he courageously surpasses danger and reaches liberty. Jimmy Jean-Louis takes on the role of Ibrahim Khadiri, a benevolent figure akin to an angel or a modern-day Moses, emerging unexpectedly to support and lead Najeeb through the tough expedition towards liberation in the desert.