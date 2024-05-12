Watch: Janhvi-Rajkummar Arrive in Style for Mr and Mrs Mahi Trailer Launch; Rashmika, Shilpa Spotted

Celebrities spotted out and about in Mumbai (Video: ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Mumbai was buzzing with star sightings on Sunday. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor made quite an entrance at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. Elsewhere in the city, Rashmika Mandanna and the Shetty sisters, Shilpa and Shamita, were also spotted.

For Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer launch, Janhvi opted for a red and blue saree which she amped up with a halter neck blouse bearing 'Mahi 6' written on the back. Meanwhile, Rajkummar opted for a stylish blue jacket paired with a pink t-shirt and beige trousers. They graciously posed for the paparazzi before heading in for the event.

Rashmika, who's making waves with the announcement of her upcoming film Sikandar, alongside Salman Khan, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The Animal actor rocked a casual airport look in a white t-shirt and skinny jeans. She accessorised her airport look with trendy shades. The shutterbugs even got her to briefly remove her mask for pictures.

Meanwhile, at Kalina airport, the Shetty family returned from a relaxing holiday. Shilpa and Shamita, accompanied by their mother Sunanda Shetty, and Shilpa's daughter Samisha, looked refreshed after their trip. Before zooming out of the airport, Shilpa even obliged fans with pictures.