WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Dazzle at Launch of Mr & Mrs Mahi's First Song Dekha Tenu

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Arrive at the Launch of Mr & Mrs Mahi's First Song Dekha Tenu (Video: ANI)

Hyderabad: The much-awaited sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is slated to hit the big screens this month. The recently released trailer of the film sent fans into a frenzy with a sneak peek of the recreated Dekha Tenu song. The excitement continued to build as the lead actors made a stylish appearance at the launch of the film's first song Dekhha Tenu, on Wednesday.

For the event, Rao was seen donning a light blue blazer layered over a white T-shirt paired with matching pants and shoes. Kapoor, on the other hand, stunned in a beautiful white saree, looking every bit the elegant actor she is. The duo entered inside and posed together for the cameras.

Meanwhile, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram on May 14 to share his enthusiasm for the upcoming song Dekha Tenu, which holds a special place in his heart. He wrote, "This song is already echoing in all the hearts with just a small glimpse...and it carries on the purity of love that it did before… A song very close to my heart, soon to be yours from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi -Karan Johar."

Johar's message indicates that the song Dekha Tenu has been recreated for Kapoor and Rao's movie. This verse is from Karan's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's iconic song titled Say Shava Shava.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is a romantic story that revolves around the lives of Mahi and Mahima, who find love and pursue their dreams together. The film's promotions have been in full swing, with Kapoor's outfits grabbing attention. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

With Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios on board as producers, Mr & Mrs Mahi is all set to be released theatrically this year on May 31.