WATCH: 'I'm Alive', Says Panchayat 2 Actor Aanchal Tiwari Refuting Reports of Her Death in Accident

Hyderabad: Actor Aanchal Tiwari from the popular web series Panchayat 2 has refuted rumors claiming her death in a road accident. These false reports emerged on February 27, stating that she was one of the nine individuals who tragically lost their lives in a road accident near Devkali village in Bihar's Mohania police station area on February 25.

Reacting to the reports of accidental death, Aanchal took to social media to debunk the rumors and confirm her well-being. She expressed frustration over the spread of false information regarding her demise, clarifying on her Instagram story, "I am alive."

In a video shared on social media, Aanchal addressed the misinformation, urging media outlets to fact-check before spreading such misleading news. She emphasized the importance of integrity and responsibility in reporting, urging everyone to strive for accuracy, respect, and empathy.

On February 28, the actor shared a video wherein she is seen debunking the news of her demise. Sharing the video she wrote, "To all media outlets, I am alive and well, blessed by God’s grace! It has come to my attention that false information claiming I was in a car accident and passed away has been circulated using my picture. This unprofessional and disgraceful act has intensely traumatized me."

Aanchal Tiwari, known for portraying the character of Raveena in Panchayat 2, requested help from her followers to stop the circulation of these malicious rumors. She thanked everyone for their support and concern, emphasizing the need for truthful reporting.

Recently, the first look of Panchayat 3 was revealed, featuring actors like Jitendra Kumar, Banarakas, Vinod, and Madhav. Aanchal is likely to feature in the third season of the much loved show.