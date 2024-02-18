Watch| If We Had Texted, Aamir Sir Would Have Immediately Responded: Suhani Bhatnagar's Parents

Faridabad: Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her role in the 2016 movie Dangal alongside Aamir Khan, sadly passed away at the age of 19 on February 16. Her family disclosed that she had been battling Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease, which ultimately led to her demise. They also shared how Aamir Khan had always remained in touch with Suhani and even invited them to his daughter's wedding.

Suhani had been receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after experiencing symptoms, including swelling in her left hand, which began two months prior. Despite consulting numerous doctors, the cause remained elusive until her admission to AIIMS, where she was diagnosed with Dermatomyositis. Tragically, complications from the treatment led to lung failure, resulting in her passing.

Dermatomyositis is a rare condition characterized by muscle inflammation, often accompanied by skin rash and progressive muscle weakness. Suhani's father, Puneet Bhatnagar, shared their journey, expressing initial confusion over her symptoms and the delayed diagnosis. Despite medical intervention, her condition deteriorated rapidly.

Aamir Khan Productions also expressed their grief over Suhani's passing, acknowledging her talent and contribution to Dangal. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Aamir Khan Productions mourned the demise of the actor and penned a heartfelt note.

They wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player. Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Suhani's mother, Pooja Bhatnagar, spoke of Aamir's support and their bond, revealing his kindness and empathy towards their family. She mentioned their inability to attend Aamir's daughter's wedding due to Suhani's health. Reflecting on Suhani's aspirations, her mother shared her daughter's ambition to pursue acting post-graduation.

Dangal, released in 2016, starred Aamir Khan and was a massive success, with Suhani portraying the younger version of Babita. The film's impact and Suhani's performance remain cherished by audiences.