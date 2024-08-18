ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Hans Raj Hans Joins Kashmiri Talent for Groundbreaking Sufi Fusion Track

Hyderabad: A new Sufi song featuring the acclaimed Indian singer and Padma Shri awardee Hans Raj Hans is poised for release, promising a unique fusion of Kashmiri and Indian music. This track represents a historic achievement, as it is the first to be entirely produced by a Kashmiri team, including music composition by young talent Ehsan Haq Masoodi and production by Furqan Baba under a local production house.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Parvez-ud-din, Ehsan Haq Masoodi and Munir Ahmad, a key member of the production team, expressed their enthusiasm about the project. Masoodi shared, "It feels like a dream come true that our production house is releasing a song sung by a legendary artist like Hans Raj Hans."

Initially nervous about working with such a prominent singer, Masoodi embraced the challenge and created a composition that would appeal to Hans Raj Hans while keeping the melody of the lyrics intact. He noted, "I wanted the music to stand out, so I blended traditional Kashmiri instruments with Indian musical elements. When we sent the dummy track to Hans Raj Hans, he loved it."

Munir Ahmad from Allied Studio highlighted the team's desire to present traditional Kashmiri music to a wider audience. "We combined instruments typically used in Kashmiri Chakri with Qawwali elements, creating a fusion that Hans Raj Hans greatly appreciated," Ahmad explained. The song, which took three months to complete, was filmed at various locations across Kashmir and features local artists. Set to be released on September 16, the team is hopeful that their efforts will resonate with audiences.