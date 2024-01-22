WATCH: First glimpse of power couples Vicky-Katrina, Alia-Ranbir from Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Bollywood stars, including power couples Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have started arriving in Ayodhya for the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir. Welcomed with red roses and shawls at the Ayodhya airport, the celebrities showcased their traditional attire for the much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

The power couples aside, celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ayushmann Khurrana were captured in traditional wear during the event.

In a video, Alia and Ranbir were seen navigating through tight security to reach their car, joined by Katrina, Vicky, and Madhuri. The actors adorned ethnic Indian looks, with Alia in a blue saree, Vicky and Ranbir in off-white attire, and Katrina and Madhuri in golden and yellow sarees.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, and Asha Bhosle are also expected to attend the ceremony. The Pran Prathistha ceremony, scheduled for today in Ayodhya, will witness the historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and distinguished guests.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced a musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani' as part of the ceremony, featuring prominent names in the music industry at 10 am, with the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple set for 12:30 pm.

As Ayodhya gets ready for the ceremony, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is adorned with Lord Ram posters and flags, while cities nationwide are illuminated with lights, cutouts, and religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony commenced on January 16, a week before the main event.