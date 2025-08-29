Watch: Fan Cycles 300 Km To Meet Chiranjeevi; Megastar Promises Support For Her Children

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again shown why he not only adored as an actor but also as a kind-hearted human being. Upon his recent interaction with a fan from Andhra Pradesh, netizens were left brimming with happiness with his sweet gesture.

Rajeshwari is from Adoni town of A.P. who traveled to Hyderabad on her cycle to meet her favourite hero Chiranjeevi, and she did so regardless of the physical and mental hardship that she would face. Her only dream was to meet the Megastar, and the determination of hsi fan was reason enough to catch the attention of the Rowdy Alludu actor.

Chiranjeevi's Heartfelt Gesture for Fan Rajeshwari Wins the Internet (Video source: ETV Bharat)

When Chiranjeevi learned about the effort that Rajeshwari made to visit him, he invited her in with open arms. The meeting was rather ceremonious with Rajeshwari tying a rakhi on Chiranjeevi as an act of love and respect. The actor then gifted her a saree as a token of friendship. However, most importantly, Chiranjeevi agreed to pay for the entire educational expenses of her children.

Chiranjeevi's Heartfelt Gesture for Fan Rajeshwari Wins the Internet (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Chiranjeevi's emotional connection with his fans is no recent phenomenon. He has been there with them in tough times, and he has extended support out of cinema and voluntary service. This trait of treating fans like family makes him a true people's star. Recently, he was also seen at the grand celebration making 30 years of ETV. He reflected on his long-time association with media trailblazer Ramoji Rao and gave glowing tributes to his legacy.

As far as work goes, the Megastar has been keeping his fans excited with many projects. His much-anticipated Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta, is a big-budget socio-fantasy drama. It will be released in the summer of 2026, in many languages. He has Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu for Sankranthi 2026, and Bobby Kolli's Mega 158 film is also on the horizon.