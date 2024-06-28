WATCH: Emma Roberts And Tom Hopper Talks About Space Cadet, Latter Reveals Dream Of Making Bollywood Film

Hyderabad: The upcoming romantic-comedy film Space Cadet, starring Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper, is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on July 4. Recently, in an interview with a news agency, Tom Hopper shared his enthusiasm for the forthcoming project and revealed his dream to venture into Bollywood films. Meanwhile, Emma Roberts opened up about carrying forward her family's legacy in the entertainment industry.

Emma Roberts And Tom Hopper Talks About Space Cadet (Video source: ANI)

Hopper expressed his happiness in working on Space Cadet, stating, "Overall it was great. I had a brilliant time and it was really a fun experience for me. As soon as I read the script, I thought it was going to be what I hoped it would and it was great." When asked about exploring Indian cinema, he confessed, "I actually would love to make a Bollywood movie. I think it would be so much fun because I've got a lot of friends who are Indian, and I've learned a little bit about Bollywood movies and I think that's a whole world."

As for Space Cadet, Hopper encouraged fans to watch the film, saying, "I think it's a great play on following your dreams because no matter who you are or where you are or no matter how you think you wouldn't have the opportunity, there is a whole new path to follow your dreams and achieve them."

Emma Roberts, who plays Rex in the movie, discussed her experience in carrying forward her family's legacy. She emphasised that her family had always been supportive, never pressuring her to follow in their footsteps. Instead, they encouraged her to pursue her own creative fulfilment. The film also stars Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, and a talented ensemble cast.