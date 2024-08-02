WATCH: During Lows, I Do Give up, but Story Doesn’t End There; I Climb Back up, Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Hyderabad: Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian edition of the global Citadel franchise. The spy actioner is scheduled to debut on OTT on November 7 of this year. The show's release date was made public on Thursday in a special event attended by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's honest response to dealing with life's lows. (Video source: ANI)

At the event, Samantha was asked about how she manages to never give up, drawing parallel from her strong character in the series to her personal battles. To this, the Yashoda actor candidly admitted to giving up during lows of life. She said: "I do give up. I can't tell u that I don't but that's not where the story ends. I climb back up."

This comes at a time when Samantha has been facing a health scare with Myositis diagnosis. She was also in the news for her split with actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actor has certainly seen the lows in life, however, as her answer reflects, she has always bounced back stronger.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Varun revealed that the show's makers had given him strong instructions telling him to focus only on this project and not take on any other projects. He added that, given that the show is on Prime Video, he was a little taken aback because he had assumed that the sets would be huge. But the actor on joining the shoot had to leave the studio and walk the streets of Mumbai's Thane and Bhandup neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the Indian adaptation was also dropped on Thursday. Varun and Samantha's characters are seen disguising themselves in the teaser as they undertake various assignments. A fresh rendition of Raat Baaki plays in the background with top-tier action sequences unfolding on the screen.

Apart from the two, Citadel: Honey Bunny features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. It is set against the colourful tapestry of the 1990s. The show is the Indian adaptation of the major international series Citadel, which starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the key roles.