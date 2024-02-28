Watch: Dulquer Salmaan Greeted by a Sea of Fans as He Arrives for Shoot at Hyderabad College

WATCH: Dulquer Salmaan Mobbed by Fans as He Arrives for Shoot at Hyderabad College

Actor Dulquer Salmaan was seen arriving at the shooting location at Koti Women's College in Hyderabad. A huge crowd gathered at the spot to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Hyderabad: Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set to feature in Venky Atluri's Lucky Bhaskar, was spotted at the filming location in Hyderabad's famous Koti Women's College. The actor recently unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming film on his social media handle, showcasing a fresh new avatar that has generated excitement among his fans.

Taking to Instagram Story, Dulquer Salmaan shared a video of him arriving at Koti Women's College for the shoot. As the actor stepped out of his vehicle, a large crowd, who were waiting to get a glimpse of Dulquer, surrounded and followed him. Dressed in a formal ensemble complete with a shirt, tie, trousers, and aviator sunglasses, he waved at the crowd as he climbed the stairs.

Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram Story

In a previous post on his social media account, Dulquer had offered a glimpse of Lucky Bhaskar through a striking poster featuring him in a serious demeanor, surrounded by stacks of currency notes. The production, supported by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas, is still under wraps, heightening curiosity surrounding its eventual release.

Sharing the post, Dulquer wrote in the caption, "Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in Cinema, here’s presenting the first look poster of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar. #LuckyBaskharFirstLook. Story unfolds in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi at the theatres near you, soon!"

Meanwhile, Dulquer was last seen in the action-packed drama King of Kotha, where he showcased not only his acting skills but also made his debut as a producer. Dulquer Salmaan continues to make waves in the entertainment industry.

