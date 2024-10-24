ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Did Vidya Balan Snub Triptii Dimri at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Album Launch? Netizens Feel So

At the recent album launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya Balan's seemingly dismissive behaviour towards co-star Triptii Dimri has ignited discussions online.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The grand album launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 attracted significant attention, not just for its star-studded lineup but also for a moment that stirred up controversy among fans. Held recently, the event featured notable appearances from Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and others all contributing to the excitement surrounding the film.

Kartik Aaryan, who reprises his role as Rooh Baba, stole the show with his electrifying performance, showcasing impressive dance moves that had the audience cheering. The title track of the film has already garnered attention as a potential 'dance anthem of the year,' thanks to its catchy blend of Neeraj Shridhar's vocals, Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi influences, and Pitbull's rap infusion. The infectious beats and Kartik's dynamic choreography have made the song a viral sensation, resonating with fans across various demographics.

Vidya Balan's Apparent Snub of Triptii Dimri Steals Spotlight at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Album Launch (Video source: ANI)

However, the highlight of the evening took a different turn when videos surfaced showing Vidya seemingly ignoring her co-star, Triptii Dimri. Dressed elegantly in a stunning black outfit, Vidya was seen engaging warmly with other attendees but notably did not acknowledge Triptii during the event. Footage circulating on social media captured her smiling at the crowd and quickly leaving without a word to Triptii, sparking speculation and discussions among netizens.

This moment of perceived snub has led to various interpretations, with fans questioning the nature of the relationship between the two actors. While Vidya reprises her iconic role as Manjulika from the first installment, Triptii is set to play a significant character alongside Kartik. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 aims to continue the legacy of this much-loved horror-comedy franchise, blending humour and thrills.

TAGGED:

