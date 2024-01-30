Loading...

Watch: Dhanush shoots for Sekhar Kammula's film in Tirupati, leads to traffic jam

Jan 30, 2024

Traffic in the bustling and surrounding areas of Alibiri in Tirupati was disrupted as actor Dhanush and his film crew arrived in the holy city for the shoot of his upcoming film. A large crowd had gathered to see the star and the shooting, causing a traffic gridlock on the narrow Hare Rama Hare Krishna road on Tuesday.

Dhanush is currently busy shooting in Tirupati for his upcoming film tentatively titled D51. However, the shoot led to a traffic jam in Alibiri where police had to intervene and divert the road leading to Tirumala.

There was a 2-kilometer long wait of vehicles on either side of the road, leaving commuters angry. Devotees travelling to Tirumala encountered challenges because of the said jam. The film in question is helmed by Shekhar Kammula and stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The two stars are currently busy shooting for the film at Alipiri in Tirupati.

The filming began this morning bringing the traffic at Alipiri to a halt. On one side, pilgrims were heading to Tirumala, while on the other, the shooting was taking place, producing a traffic jam. This troubled both locals and devotees. The cops immediately interfered and resolved the traffic issue. During this process, some locals got into a disagreement with the cops as well.

Although the shooting took place relatively briefly in the morning at Alipiri, pilgrims travelling to Tirumala hill encountered significant difficulty as to get to Tirumala Hill by car, one has to cross Alipiri. Shooting on this congested road has sparked debate. However, it appears that the film's production unit has obtained approval in advance.

Talking about the film, it appears that Akkineni Nagarjuna will play a special part in this film, which is being directed by Shekhar Kammula. Apart from Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula's next film, which is tentatively called #D51.

