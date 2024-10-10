Dhanush Joins Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth for Vettaiyan First Day Show - Watch

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Vettaiyan was released in theaters on October 10, and the excitement was palpable as fans flocked to enjoy the Superstar's latest offering. Among the throngs of enthusiastic viewers was actor Dhanush, who attended the film's first-day screening at a popular theater in Chennai, demonstrating his unwavering admiration for Rajinikanth.

Dhanush arrived at the venue dressed casually in a white shirt and black denim, capturing the attention of fans who greeted him with cheers. His presence added to the celebratory atmosphere, as he joined fellow fans in experiencing the thrill of seeing Rajinikanth back on the big screen. Notably, Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's daughter, along with their sons Yatra and Linga, also attended the screening, further fueling speculation about potential reconciliation between the couple.

Dhanush Joins Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth for Vettaiyan First Day Show (Video source: ETV Bharat)

The release of Vettaiyan marked a significant moment for Dhanush, who has consistently supported Rajinikanth's films. Despite the personal changes in his life, he has never missed an opportunity to watch the Superstar's releases alongside the fans. On social media, Dhanush expressed his excitement for the film, posting, "#vettaiyan DAY! #superstar .. Thalaivar dharisanam," which translates to his heartfelt tribute to Rajinikanth.

Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, has received positive reviews from early screenings and features a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is a cop-thriller with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the film's high expectations.