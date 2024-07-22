Watch: Celebs Attend Last Rites of Animal Co-producer Krishan Kumar's Daughter Tishaa Amid Heavy Downpour

Bollywood Celebs Pay Last Respects to Krishan Kumaar's Daughter Tishaa Amid Heavy Downpour (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Tishaa Kumar, daughter of T-series co-owner Krishan Kumar died on July 19 after battling cancer. She was in her 20s and as per a source passed away in germany, where she had been taken for her treatment. The last rites were earlier scheduled for Sunday, however, it was postponed to Monday as the flight carrying her dead body was diverted to Ahmedabad due to bad weather.

The final last rites witnessed a slew of actors from the Hindi film industry, despite the heavy downpour. The funeral was attended by several members of the Indian film industry, from Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh to Jaaved Jaaferi. Many reached the crematorium to pray for the departed soul and to be with the bereaved family at this difficult time.

Tishaa's cousins, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, also attended the funeral. Her death has undoubtedly left a void in the Kumar family. The 20-year-old was last seen on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was co-produced by her father and cousin Bhushan Kumar.

Her father Krishan Kumar, who is known for his role in the 1995 movie Bewafa Sanam, co-owns T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. Together, they have produced many blockbuster films such as Lucky: No Time For Love, Ready, Darling, Airlift, and Satyamev Jayate.

The uncle-nephew duo also produced Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in May 2022. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, earned over Rs 250 crore at the Indian box office.