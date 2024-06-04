ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Celebrations Begin at Pawan Kalyan Home, Here's How Renu Desai Reacts to Jana Sena Party Lead in Pithapuram

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan celebrated his lead in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024. Pawan's wife Anna Lezhneva adds a touch of tradition to the celebrations. Akira Nandan, Pawan's son with former wife Renu Desai also joined him at his residence.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan wins Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024. Pawan's wife Anna Lezhneva adds a touch of tradition to the celebrations. Akira Nandan, Pawan's son with former wife Renu Desai also joined him at his residence.
Celebrations Begin at Pawan Kalyan Home (ETV Bharat)

Watch: Celebrations Begin at Pawan Kalyan Home (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu superstar and now victorious politician, won the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024. Celebrating his win, his wife Anna Lezhneva adorned him with a traditional tilak on his forehead, marking the auspicious occasion. Akira Nandan, Pawan's son with former wife Renu Desai also joined in the jubilation, standing proudly beside his father.

Contesting from Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan, the chief of Jana Sena Party, secured a lead in the Andhra Pradesh constituency. Overwhelmed with emotion, Anna performed a puja for him at their home, as captured in heartfelt videos shared online. Pawan, displaying humility, allowed his wife to complete the rituals, while their son, Akira, participated in the festivities.

Throughout the day, Anna and Akira greeted supporters who gathered outside their home, cheering for Pawan's imminent victory. Anna's eyes glistened with tears of joy as they celebrated his lead in the elections.

Meanwhile, Renu Desai also took to social media to celebrate Pawan's victory. Sharing a post featuring Aadya, her daughter with Pawan, she wrote, "So happy for Aadya and Akira and i hope the AP state people benefit from this verdict🎉."

As reported by the Election Commission of India, Pawan garnered significant support, receiving 1,32,725 votes in Pithapuram. This election, Pawan formed an alliance with the BJP and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, a strategic move that contributed to his success in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

For those unfamiliar, Pawan Kalyan, aged 55, is a prominent figure in Telugu cinema and politics, hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Renowned for his martial arts skills, he has starred in numerous blockbuster films and ventured into politics in 2008. Despite facing health challenges, he emerged stronger in 2014, founding the Jana Sena Party and continuing to serve his community with dedication and fervour.

Read More

  1. Pithapuram Assembly Election Results 2024: Varun Tej 'CHEERS' as Uncle Pawan Kalyan Leads over YSRCP
  2. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Poll: TDP Leading in 131 Seats, BJP 7
  3. Allu Arjun Congratulates Chiranjeevi for Padma Vibhushan, Wishes Pawan Ahead of AP Assembly Polls

TAGGED:

PAWAN KALYAN ANNA LEZHNEVA VIDEO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.