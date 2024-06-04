Watch: Celebrations Begin at Pawan Kalyan Home, Here's How Renu Desai Reacts to Jana Sena Party Lead in Pithapuram

Watch: Celebrations Begin at Pawan Kalyan Home (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu superstar and now victorious politician, won the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024. Celebrating his win, his wife Anna Lezhneva adorned him with a traditional tilak on his forehead, marking the auspicious occasion. Akira Nandan, Pawan's son with former wife Renu Desai also joined in the jubilation, standing proudly beside his father.

Contesting from Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan, the chief of Jana Sena Party, secured a lead in the Andhra Pradesh constituency. Overwhelmed with emotion, Anna performed a puja for him at their home, as captured in heartfelt videos shared online. Pawan, displaying humility, allowed his wife to complete the rituals, while their son, Akira, participated in the festivities.

Throughout the day, Anna and Akira greeted supporters who gathered outside their home, cheering for Pawan's imminent victory. Anna's eyes glistened with tears of joy as they celebrated his lead in the elections.

Meanwhile, Renu Desai also took to social media to celebrate Pawan's victory. Sharing a post featuring Aadya, her daughter with Pawan, she wrote, "So happy for Aadya and Akira and i hope the AP state people benefit from this verdict🎉."

As reported by the Election Commission of India, Pawan garnered significant support, receiving 1,32,725 votes in Pithapuram. This election, Pawan formed an alliance with the BJP and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, a strategic move that contributed to his success in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

For those unfamiliar, Pawan Kalyan, aged 55, is a prominent figure in Telugu cinema and politics, hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Renowned for his martial arts skills, he has starred in numerous blockbuster films and ventured into politics in 2008. Despite facing health challenges, he emerged stronger in 2014, founding the Jana Sena Party and continuing to serve his community with dedication and fervour.