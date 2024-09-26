ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch Blockbuster Stree 2 Ahead of Its OTT Release, Here's How



By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Following its successful theatrical run that grossed over Rs 851 crores worldwide, Stree 2 is now available on OTT - but there is a catch. The sequel hit theatres on August 15, 2024 featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Stree 2 on OTT
Stree 2 on OTT (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has finally made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, but with a twist in the story. After an impressive 42-day theatrical run, during which it grossed over Rs 851 crores globally, the film is now available for rent at Rs 349. Viewers can watch the movie within 48 hours of purchase, offering a quick option for those eager to catch the sequel.

The film continues the story from Stree (2018), featuring Shraddha and Rajkummar as they confront a new threat: a headless monster abducting women in their town of Chanderi. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Stree 2 not only surpassed the box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, but also positions itself as the number 1 Hindi film of all time.

Stree 2 available on OTT
Stree 2 available on OTT (Screengrab of OTT portal)

For those disinterested in paying the rental fee, the film will be available for free streaming on October 11, 2024, coinciding with Dussehra, providing an opportunity for Prime subscribers to enjoy the film without extra costs. This staggered release strategy allows Stree 2 to maintain its cinematic momentum while catering to digital audiences. With its mix of humour and horror, Stree 2 has received positive reviews from critics, solidifying its place in the popular Supernatural Universe created by Maddock Films.

