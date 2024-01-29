WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional Remembering Late Mom

Mumbai: After a 105-day journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner, clinching the coveted trophy, cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand new car. Post Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, Munawar expressed gratitude towards his dedicated fanbase, acknowledging their pivotal role in his victory. In a poignant moment, he also opened up emotionally about his late mother.

Throughout Bigg Boss 17, Munawar's charisma and poetic prowess, showcased through his shayaris, garnered widespread attention, elevating him to the status of one of the season's strong and most popular contestants. Reflecting on his journey during a media interaction after the win, Munawar couldn't hold back his feelings as he remembered his mother, who tragically took her own life when he was just 13 years old.

Responding in Hindi when asked about how his mother would have felt witnessing his success, the 32-year-old artist shared, "Maa ki dua mujhe hamesha lagti hai. Stage pe kehna chata tha par nahi keh paya." Overflowing with joy, he then delivered a heartfelt shayari, capturing the essence of his journey and acknowledging the support he received, bringing cheers and applause from those present.

"Tu saath na ma, par saath tere saya tha. Itna mashhoor aur itna hi kamaya tha. Woh todane aaye the mera meeti ka mahal. Lekin beta Mumtaz ka inka taj chinane aaya tha." Munawar's lines loosely translates to, "You weren't there, mother, but your shadow was with me. They came to break my sweet abode. But, Mumtaz's son had come to snatch away their crown."

The announcement of Munawar as the winner of Bigg Boss season 17 came after a live voting session, where he zoomed past contestant Abhishek Kumar. Beginning his journey on October 15, 2023, Munawar quickly established himself as a formidable competitor in the reality show.

During his stint on Bigg Boss, Faruqui showcased his wit and charm, entertaining both housemates and viewers alike. Despite facing hurdles, particularly when Ayesha Khan entered the show with serious allegations against him, accusing him of cheating, false promises, and proposing to another girl, Munawar managed to weather the storm and emerge victorious.

Before his participation in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar had previously gained popularity during his stint and in the reality show Lock Upp.