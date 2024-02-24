WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana Is Filled with 'Gratitude' as He Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ayushmann Khurrana Is Filled with 'Gratitude' as He Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjian: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Pictures and videos from Ayushmann's visit to the famous temple are going viral while the actor also delighted his fans with the glimpses of his visit to Mahakal on social media. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is dedicated to Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

After attending Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities in Goa, Ayushmann went to seek blessings from Lord Shiva on his spiritual journey. In the viral pictures and videos, Ayushmann is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and black cargo pants. He had a stole with "Jai Mahakal" printed on it around his neck, and a rudraksha mala and flower garland adorned him.

The actor also documented his visit to the famous Shiva shrine on social media, including image of him whispering wishes to Nandi, holding prashad, and posing in front of the temple's beautiful backdrop. Captioning his post with "#gratitude," Ayushmann added the tune of 'Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi.'

Ayushmann's recent film was Dream Girl 2, a comedy-drama with Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee. He also appeared in An Action Hero. Excited about his upcoming films in 2024, Ayushmann plans to explore various genres. He emphasised delivering quality theatrical experiences and shared his excitement about revealing his lineup soon.