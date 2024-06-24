Watch: DY CM Pawan Kalyan Meets Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt, and Other Biggies from Telugu Film Industry

Hyderabad: Top Tollywood producers met government officials, including the newly elected Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, to discuss the development of the film industry on Monday. Producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Chalasani Ashwinidat, Erneni Naveen, Daggubati Suresh Babu, TG Vishwaprasad, Supriya Yarlagadda, and MLA Kanumuri Raghuramakrishnan Raju, Ashwini Dutt and others arrived at camp office in Vijayawada to discuss about issues related to film industry.

Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan and his political party won a record-breaking number of seats in Andhra Pradesh's Assembly and Parliament elections. Pawan Kalyan is the state's new Deputy Chief Minister, and he also holds key positions in Andhra Pradesh. Taking charge, the actor-politician met Tollywood producers in the afternoon. This conference is deemed essential since the producers will not only officially greet, but also discuss critical concerns affecting the Telugu film industry.

The principal agenda for this meeting involves addressing the challenges faced by the previous administration, requesting Pawan Kalyan's assistance in resolving current concerns, and arguing for greater flexibility in movie ticket prices and theater-related issues. The meeting will be attended by Ashwini Dutt, Chinababu, Naveen and Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, Naga Vamshi of Sitara Entertainments, Vishwaprasad and Vivek of People's Media Factory, Dil Raju, President of the Telugu Film Chamber, Damodar Prasad, Bogavalli Prasad, and D.V.V. Danayya.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan must complete the shoots for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. After Pawan Kalyan became preoccupied with AP politics, the shoots for these projects were postponed. Pawan is not yet ready to take on new projects, but he will conclude the shoots for the films listed above soon.