ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Ashutosh Rana Details His Role in Murder in Mahim, Says 'It's More about Strength than Power'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Updated : May 10, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Ashutosh Rana talks about upcoming series Murder in Mahim
Actor Ashutosh Rana(ANI image)

Actor Ashutosh Rana spills the beans on his character from the upcoming series Murder in Mahim. Rana plays a retired journalist in the murder mystery and goes on to say that audiences will see strength in his character and not power as it is a subdued, low-profile character.

Ashutosh Rana talks about upcoming series Murder in Mahim (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Murder in Mahim, directed by Raj Acharya, is a social commentary that delves into a terrifying murder investigation and the underbelly of Mumbai, focusing on the reconciliation of a lost relationship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). Talking about the series, Ashutosh Rana revealed to a news agency that the project is a murder mystery. It contains a variety of components, including suspense, drama, emotions, and criminality. In the series, he portrays Peter Fernandes, a retired journalist.

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana in an exclusive interview with a news agency talked about his upcoming web series Murder in Mahim. In the interview, Ashutosh stated, "The audience will see strength in this character, not power. Our director has masterfully handled difficult passages in the film." Rana, who portrays the role of a retired journalist, discusses his character's journalistic approach to unravelling the suspense while highlighting strength over power in his character.

The upcoming web series directed by Raj Acharya and adapted from Jerry Pinto's novel, will be released on JioCinema on May 10. Murder in Mahim is set against the backdrop of a murder followed by an intense investigation. It is produced under the banner of Tipping Point Films with Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam playing crucial parts.

Read More

  1. Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star Continues to Dominate Prime Video Chart after Theatrical Setback
  2. From Hollywood Blockbusters to Gripping Crime Series: Top Picks for Your Binge-Watch List This Week
  3. JioCinema Announces New Ad-Free Premium Plan For Rs 29 Per Month
Last Updated :May 10, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

TAGGED:

MURDER IN MAHIMOTT SERIESJIO CINEMABOLLYWOOD NEWSASHUTOSH RANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.