Watch: Arjun Kapoor Joins Malaika Arora at Her Father's Prayer Meet, Kareena Kapoor and Others Also Mark Their Presence

Published : 4 hours ago

Malaika Arora and her sister, Amrita, hosted a prayer meeting for their father, Anil Mehta, at a Gurudwara, which was attended by industry figures Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others. Mehta was found dead on September 11 at his residence.

Arjun Kapoor attends prayer meet of Malaika Arora's father at Gurudwara
Arjun Kapoor attends prayer meet of Malaika Arora's father at Gurudwara (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora and her sister, Amrita Arora, held a prayer meet for their father, Anil Mehta, at a Gurudwara on Monday, drawing significant attendance from the film industry. Notable figures like actor and Malaika's alleged former beau Arjun Kapoor, close friend and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Aditi Govitrikar, all offered their condolences during this difficult time. For the unversed, Anil Mehta reportedly died by suicide on September 11, leaving a profound impact on his family.

Visuals from the Gurudwara made their way into social media with industry associates seen in large numbers, showing support to the Arora family at this difficult hour. Arjun was seen wearing a plain white shirt over black denim. He completed his look with a cap. Apart from him, Gaurav Kapur and Ritesh Sidhwani were also spotted. Both Kareena and Malaika were seen in white traditional attire.

Arjun Kapoor attends prayer meet of Malaika Arora's father at Gurudwara (Video source: ANI)

Malaika took to Instagram to announce her father's passing, highlighting the family's deep shock and requesting privacy. In her heartfelt statement, she described her father as "a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend." She emphasised the family's need for space, stating, "We kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time." The statement was signed by Malaika, her sister Amrita, and their mother Joyce, alongside the names of their beloved pets.

In the wake of Anil Mehta's death, several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Gauri Khan, have visited the family to offer support. Anil was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area while Malaika was en route to an event in Pune.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

