Watch: Anushka Sharma Nails Boss Lady Look at Mumbai Airport as She Arrives from London Sans Virat Kohli and Kids

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Updated : Sep 4, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai after spending months in London with hubby Virat Kohli and their kids Vamika and Akaay. The actor gave boss lady vibes as she opted for an all-black chic look.

Anushka Sharma in all black at Mumbai airport
Anushka Sharma in all black at Mumbai airport (ANI)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made a notable return to Mumbai on Wednesday morning, drawing attention with her chic all-black outfit. Anushka dressed in sleek jet-black trousers, a matching blazer, and sunglasses, showcased her elegant style as she arrived at Mumbai airport. Sharma's return comes amidst speculation about the actor and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, potentially relocating to London permanently following the birth of their second child, Akaay Kohli.

Anushka Sharma arrives in Mumbai (Video source: ANI)

During her brief stay in Mumbai, Sharma is scheduled to attend a meet-and-greet event organised by a brand she endorses. Despite her high-profile arrival, her husband and children were not present. This visit is expected to be short-term, with Sharma likely returning to London after fulfilling her commitments.

Earlier also, Anushka had come to Mumbai post Akaay's birth. This was during the IPL and she had shown the baby boy's face to the paps, thus requesting them to not take his pictures. The couple, who have spent considerable time in London, have largely kept their private lives away from the limelight.

On the professional front, Sharma's upcoming film, Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is eagerly anticipated. However, the release date remains uncertain due to a reported fallout between Netflix and the production house led by Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma.

